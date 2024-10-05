Video: Russian Influencer Tries Roadside Idli Sambar In Mumbai, Calls It 'Culinary Awakening'

The video has amassed over 1.7 million views.

Indian streets are truly fascinating, especially when it comes to food. As you wander around, you'll encounter a variety of unique vendors whose selling style or delicious food often leaves a lasting impression. Now, a popular Russian influencer exploring Mumbai streets recently shared her reaction after trying idli sambar at a street stall. Mariia Chugurova, who currently lives in Goa, took to Instagram to share a video of her trying the South Indian cuisine on the streets of Mumbai. "Russian kudi found idli queen!" she wrote in the caption of her post.

Ms Chugurova's video opens to show her visiting the local street vendor selling idli sambar and vada sambar on a bicycle. She approaches the lady and asks for a plate of idli vada, and after tasting the dish, she reveals that her perception of idlis, a dish she once considered bland, completely changed.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ms Chugurova wrote, "You, a self-proclaimed non-Idli enthusiast, standing face-to-face with the Idli Queen herself - a wonderful lady with a magical touch in the kitchen. You decide to take a leap of faith and order a plate of those fluffy, steaming Idlis, secretly hoping this experience might just change your taste buds' minds."

Watch the video below:

The influencer encouraged her followers to visit the street vendor and experience what she described as the "best idli" in Mumbai. "As you take your first hesitant bite, expecting the usual blandness, something unexpected happens. The Idli, crafted with love and expertise by the Idli Queen, bursts with flavours you never thought possible. Suddenly, you're hit with a revelation - maybe Idlis aren't so bad after all," she wrote.

Also Read | "Should I Move?": Bengaluru Techie Asks After Receiving Sweden Job Offer With 3x Salary

Ms Chugurova further went on to describe the satisfaction of sharing a smile with the vendor and acknowledged the beauty of discovering hidden gems on the streets of Mumbai. "As you exchange a smile with the Idli Queen and she nods knowingly, you realize that sometimes, it takes a wonderful lady and her humble Idlis to teach you that life is full of surprises. Who knew that a simple plate of Idlis could spark a culinary awakening? Embrace the unexpected and savor every bite of your newfound Idli love affair!" she wrote.

Ms Chugurova shared the clip a few days back. Since then, the video has amassed more than 85,000 likes and over 1.7 million views. Several users reacted with heart emoticons in the comments section of the post.

Ms Chugurova has 3.5 million followers on Instagram and she often shares videos of her visit to several places in India.