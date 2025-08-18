Rain Havoc In Mumbai: A Look At 10 Most Striking Visuals

Mumbai continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, leading to waterlogging and heavy traffic jams in many parts of the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai.

Here's a look at the 10 most striking visuals.

Roads in several areas of the city got inundated after the heavy downpour for the third consecutive day.

Photo Credit: PTI

Some low-lying areas like the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessed water accumulation.

The bad weather has also impacted air traffic with many flights delayed.

Photo Credit: PTI

Local trains are running late by 15 to 20 minutes, according to several reports.

In its latest bulletin, the weather office issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai.

Photo Credit: PTI

Cops can be seen rescuing students from school buses amid the heavy downpour.

Mumbai has been witnessing continuous heavy showers for the past few days.

Photo Credit: PTI

The heavy rainfall reduced the visibility drastically for the drivers, which affected vehicular movement in the city.

Photo Credit: PTI

The continuous downpour since last night has led to 100 mm rainfall in some areas.

A man protects himself by wrapping a plastic sheet amid rainfall in Mumbai.

Photo Credit: PTI

The weather office has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several regions including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigar for today and the next few days while The BMC has issued helpline number 916 if people need assistance.