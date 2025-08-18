Rain Havoc In Mumbai: A Look At 10 Most Striking Visuals

BMC workers stand near a barricade on a waterlogged road amid rainfall in Mumbai.
- Mumbai received heavy rain for three consecutive days causing waterlogging and traffic jams
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai
- Air traffic was disrupted with many flights delayed due to the bad weather
Mumbai continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, leading to waterlogging and heavy traffic jams in many parts of the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai.
Here's a look at the 10 most striking visuals.
The weather office has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several regions including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigar for today and the next few days while The BMC has issued helpline number 916 if people need assistance.
