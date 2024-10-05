'Should I Move?': Bengaluru Techie Asks After Receiving Sweden Job Offer With 3x Salary

The post has sparked a discussion online. (Representative pic)

An IT engineer, earning Rs 130,000 per month, has sparked discussion online after asking Redditor if he should consider moving to Sweden for a few years. Taking to Reddit, the 31-year-old from Bengaluru expressed that he is confused about whether to continue living in India or relocate to Sweden after receiving a lucrative job offer with a salary three times his current earnings. The user noted that although he is satisfied with his job, the offer from Helsingborg, Sweden, offering SEK 50,000 (approximately INR 3.9 lakhs) per month, has made him reconsider his options. However, he added that with dependent parents and a wife who isn't too keen on working, the decision is complicated.

Taking to Reddit, user @Strict_Thanks4656 wrote, "I am 31, married, no kids yet, a mechanical engineer working in Bangalore. Currently earning INR 130000 or SEK 16500 per month after taxes and retirement deduction. Right now, after rent, sending money parents and other living expenses I'm left with around INR 50-60k per month (SEK 7340) but it is mostly gone in EMIs which I have to pay for another year."

The engineer added that he is "satisfied with my job and future prospects here". "The work life balance is good and health insurance for my wife, kids and parents including dental, OPD etc are covered by my employer," he said.

Further, the user shared that he recently received a job offer from Sweden, offering SEK 50,000 per month. "I don't see myself permanently settling abroad and my motivation to move is mostly driven by money to come out of the debt cycle and to be able to make some investments now. My wife though qualified isn't too motivated to go to work. I have dependent parents in my hometown and I'm the only child," he wrote.

"I'm wondering if moving to Sweden for 4-5 years can help my situation. Can someone please advise?" the user asked Redditors.

The post shared a few days back quickly gained traction online, with users offering their suggestions on the matter.

"I would go just for the experience, if not for money. But if your wife is not motivated to work,she might feel extremely lonely there. Maybe she could try volunteering or attend some language classes," wrote one user.

Also Read | Delhi Police's Hilarious Road Safety Advisory Features 'Ganji Chudail'. See Post

"Sweden is not a country where you go to earn high. You can save more if you are single and you live frugally. However you can have a relaxed life and enjoy the outdoors, travel around and of course you will have international work experience in your resume. As far as financial is concerned, you can save upto a half of your salary if you live like a hermit but then what's the point," commented another.

"If your motivation is money then don't move. It's not worth it. You can earn more after job change," suggested a third user. "Not worth uprooting your life. It's a huge change as someone living in Europe. If you earn well and have a good balance in India that's rare. Don't mess it up," said a fourth user.