Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

5 Killed In Bengaluru Building Fire, Owners Arrested For Safety Violations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that strict action would be taken against those violating building norms.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
5 Killed In Bengaluru Building Fire, Owners Arrested For Safety Violations
A fire broke out in a building in Bengaluru on Saturday, killing five people (Representational)
  • Fire broke out in Nagarathpete, Bengaluru, killing five people on Saturday
  • Fire likely caused by a short circuit, according to preliminary Fire Department report
  • Government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each of the five victims from Rajasthan
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A fire broke out in a building in the Nagarathpete area of Bengaluru on Saturday, killing five people, officials said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accompanied by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, visited the site on Sunday to assess the situation.

While speaking to ANI, Police Commissioner Singh said, "The Fire Department is preliminarily saying that the fire was caused due to a short circuit. We have arrested the owners of these two buildings... No safety guidelines were followed by them. They constructed extra floors without any permission..."

Additionally, Deputy CM Shivakumar assured that strict action would be taken against those violating building norms.

"It is the fault of the building owner. I am going to issue a notice to everyone. They have to strengthen the building. All buildings here are illegal buildings... If they don't strengthen the buildings, we will have to break all of them. I have instructed the authorities to take strict action here... Five people died here. All were from Rajasthan... The government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each... What has happened is very painful..." Shivakumar said.

Visuals from the site showed fire officials carrying out rescue and relief operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Fire, Karnataka, Bengaluru
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com