Delhi Police's Hilarious Road Safety Advisory Features 'Ganji Chudail'. See Post

The Delhi Police is known for sharing witty and humorous posts on social media. Their content never fails to give us a hearty laugh while also clearly communicating a message to the public. Now, in their recent post, the Delhi Police tapped into the viral 'Ganji Chudail' meme to convey an important road safety message. Notably, the animated character became popular through the YouTube channel and Instagram account named 'Majedar Kahani'. The Delhi Police post shared a picture of the meme character wearing a helmet, with the text, "Sabko helmet pehnate hain Delhi Police wale (Delhi Police makes everyone wear helmets)".

In the caption, the Delhi Police wrote, "Mujhse nahi, chot se daro! Helmet pehno! (Don't be afraid of me, be scared of getting hurt. Wear a helmet)".

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared, the post has struck a chord with social media users. On X (formerly Twitter), it has accumulated nearly 7,000 views. Several people commented on the post, complimenting the creativity of the message.

"Ganji chudail is not so ganji (bald) anymore," wrote one user. "Delhi police dil ki police," expressed another.

"Delhi police is on a roll," commented a third user. "Ganji chudail is the new face of Delhi police," said another. "We got ganji chudail in a helmet before GTA 6," commented one user.

Meanwhile, last month, ahead of singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's mega concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26, the Delhi Police alerted people to beware of online fraud involving links that promise concert tickets.

The video, titled "Gana sunne ke chakkar me ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band naa bajwa lena" (Don't pay money to book concert tickets and get scammed by clicking a wrong link, always verify first), warned people to be cautious of fraudulent links.

The Delhi Police used the caption aligning with the lyrics of Diljit Dosanjh's hit song "Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya" from his G.O.A.T. album to emphasise the importance of vigilance.