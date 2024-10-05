'7th Graders Could Have Solved': MIT's 1869 Entrance Paper Draws Attention

In 1865, MIT's first class of students was exempt from traditional entrance exams.

Are you considering taking the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) entrance exam and hoping to succeed? A look back at history suggests that if you had attempted the exam in 1861, it might have seemed "simple," according to discussions among Reddit users. A June 1869 MIT entrance exam paper shared on the platform has sparked curiosity and nostalgia, drawing considerable attention.

Renowned for its rigorous academic standards, MIT boasts a mere four per cent acceptance rate, making it a challenging institution to enter. The 155-year-old question paper has elicited mixed reactions from Redditors. While some users found the algebra questions surprisingly straightforward, others admitted they struggled with the problems. One user humorously noted, "Good to know that I could have joined MIT in 1870," prompting another to clarify, "It says 'algebra' at the top, so this is probably just the algebra section rather than the entire entrance exam."

Comments continued to highlight the unique design of the exam. One user remarked, "Advanced middle schoolers are doing this stuff. Average high schoolers are probably struggling with about half of the problems. Both can be true."

Another commenter stated, "It might be a bit easy for today's senior high schoolers, but what I like to note is that the exam is designed to be solved with almost no calculations, as obviously, calculators were not to be a thing for another century." A fourth user added, "None of the above problems require a calculator! They only require a basic understanding of algebra. Most can be solved mentally without even putting pen to paper, to be honest. But I get that math isn't necessarily everybody's cup of tea." Another noted, "It's perfectly possible without a calculator; in no more than 50 minutes, anyone who likes math can solve that."

Notably, the inaugural class of students admitted to MIT in 1865 did not have to take traditional entrance exams; they only needed to show that they were "properly prepared," as stated on an alumni website.

By 1869, MIT implemented qualifying examinations that included subjects like English, Geometry, Algebra, and Arithmetic as requirements for the admissions process.



