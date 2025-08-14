MP Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2026 To Begin In February, Full Timetable Here

Students in Madhya Pradesh gearing up for their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams can now start detailed preparations, as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 session.

According to the schedule, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) exams will be conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) exams will be held from February 11 to March 2, 2026.

Both exams will begin with the Hindi paper as the first subject. The daily exam session will start at 9:00 am, and students must report to their respective centres by 8:00 am. Entry to the exam hall will close 15 minutes before the start, and answer sheets will be distributed 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the paper.

MP Board Class 10 Timetable 2026

• Feb 11: Hindi

• Feb 13: Urdu

• Feb 14: NSQF, Artificial Intelligence

• Feb 17: English

• Feb 19: Sanskrit

• Feb 20: Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi

• Feb 24: Mathematics

• Feb 27: Science

• Mar 2: Social Sciences

MP Board Class 12 Timetable 2026

• Feb 7: Hindi

• Feb 9: Urdu, Marathi

• Feb 13: Physics, Economics, Poultry, Fisheries, etc.

• Feb 14: Biotechnology, Music (Vocal/Instrumental), Tabla-Pakhawaj

• Feb 16: Sanskrit

• Feb 17: Drawing & Design

• Feb 18: Chemistry, History, Business Studies, etc.

• Feb 19: Psychology

• Feb 20: NSQF, Physical Education

• Feb 21: Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy

• Feb 23: Biology

• Feb 25: Mathematics

• Feb 26: Political Science

• Feb 27: Informatics Practices

• Mar 2: Sociology

• Mar 3: Geography, Crop Production, Health, etc.

The MP Board has advised students to double-check their subject dates and start revising accordingly to avoid last-minute confusion. The detailed timetable is available on the MPBSE official website.

