MPBSE Class 12th Result Declared: Check Toppers and District-Wise Result

MPBSE Class 12th Result: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Tuesday declared the result of Class 12 board exam 2025. A total of 74.48 per cent students studying in regular schools cleared the MP 12th board exam. The board has posted the result on the official website of MP board, mpboard.nic.in, and mpresults.nic.in, where students can access them by entering their roll number and other details.

The result includes district-wise, government and non-government pass percentages along with the names of the toppers. Here is a list of students who topped the merit list by securing more than 490 marks (out of 500) in different subject groups.

Ankur Yadav from Utkrasht Vidyalya secured first position in Humanities group by scoring 489 marks out of 500 in MP 12th board exams this year.

In the Science-Maths group, Priyal Dwivedi from Shaskiya Kanya Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya scored 492 marks out of 500 and secured first position in MP 12th board exams this year.

In the Commerce group, RimJhim Karothiya from Samarth Bal Mandir school scored 491 marks and secured first position in MP 12th board exams this year.

In the Agriculture group, Hari Om Sahu from GyanDeep school scored 486 marks and secured first position in MP 12th board exams this year.

In the Science group, Gargi Aggarwal from Nav Jagrati secured first position by securing 484 marks out of 500 in MP 12th board exams this year.

Narsingpur was the top district with pass percentage of 91.91 in regular schools and 50.85 percent for those who took the exams studying by themselves. Damoh district scored the lowest with a pass percentage of 48.05 and 8.13 per cent for those who gave the exams in private mode.

Government affiliated schools of Narsingpur district scored the highest with a pass percentage of 92.96 while non-government schools of Narsingpur also had the highest pass percentage of 89.48.

Over the years, the number of male students who registered with MP board examination have declined, from 3,25,349 in 2022 to 3,00,341 in 2025 as per the boards' release. The number of registered female students have also declined, from 3,09,001 in 2022 to 3,04,061 in 2025.

This year also, more girls have passed as compared to boys. Girls had a passing percentage of 77.55 while boys had a passing percentage of 71.37 for regular schools.

For self-studying students, girls had a pass percentage of 27 while boys had a pass percentage of 26.12.