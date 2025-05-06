MPBSE Class 10th Result Declared: Check Toppers and District-Wise Result

MPBSE Class 10th Result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the results of Class 10th today. MPBSE shared the results today on their website, mpbse.nic.in, and also shared a press release regarding statistics of passing percentages of students. More than 75 per cent students have cleared the examination this year, as compared to last year's percentage of 58.1 per cent for regular students. The statistics shared by MPBSE includes district-wise, government and non-government pass percentages.

Students who topped the merit list securing more than 490 marks:

Pragya Jaiswal from Glorious Public High School scored 500 out of 500 marks securing first position in Madhya Pradesh 10th board exams this year.

Ayush Dwivedi from Amit Public High School scored 499 marks out of 500 securing second position in the 10th board exams this year.

Shojah Fatihma from Pt. Lajja Shankar Jha Government School scored 498 marks, securing third position in the 10th board exams this year.

A total of 212 students have secured more than 490 marks this year in the 10th board exams this year.

Narsingpur was the top district with pass percentage of 92.73 in regular schools and 61.3 per cent for those who took the exams in private mode. Narsingpur also scored the highest in both the government affiliated and non-government schools with pass percentages of 93.69 and 90.74, respectively.

The lowest on the list is Damoh district with pass percentage of 53.38 per cent for the regular appearing students and only 7.12 per cent for self-studying students.

Over the years, the number of regular appearing registered students for the board examinations have declined with 9,51,485 appearing in 2022, 8,27,509 appearing in 2024 and 8,10,019 in 2025, as per the board's release. On the other hand, there is a slight increase in the students registered with private schools - 1,14,678 in 2022 and 1,43,328 in 2025.

This year also, for regular schools, more girls passed as compared to boys, girls had a passing percentage of 79.29 while boys had a passing percentage of 73.21.

In case of students who prepared on their own, or by studying at home, girls had a pass percentage of 29.86 and boys had a pass percentage of 27.93.