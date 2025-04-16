MP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025: When To Expect Result As Per Previous Year Trends

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 in the coming days. Students will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the board's official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, once announced.

Although the MP Board has not officially announced the result date, the results are expected to be released in April, based on last year's trend. In 2024, the results were declared on April 24, while in 2023, they were announced on May 25.

Once released, students can check their results on these websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

ndtv.in/education/results

The results will be announced through a press conference. Students are advised to keep their roll number, roll code, and admit cards ready to check the results without delay.

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 21, while the Class 12 exams concluded on April 4.

MP Board Result 2025: Passing Marks

To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent in both theory and practical exams.

MP Board Result 2025: How To Check On Official Websites

Step 1: Visit the MP Board's official websites - mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number and roll code, then submit

Step 4: The MP Board Result 2025 will appear on the screen

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How To Check Results On NDTV

Students can also check their MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2025 on the NDTV Education portal by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2: Find and click on 'Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025'

Step 3: Choose the appropriate class:

Class 10 Result 2025

Class 12 Result 2025

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required information

Step 5: Submit the details to view and download your marksheet