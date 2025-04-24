MP Board Exam 2025 Results: When, Where And How To Check Marks

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 in the first week of May. However, an official confirmation regarding the result declaration is still awaited. This year, Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 21, while Class 12 exams concluded on April 4. In 2024, the board announced the results on April 24, and in 2023, on May 25. Based on past trends, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 are likely to be released either in the last week of April or in May.

MPBSE 10th & 12th Results 2025: Where To Check

Once announced, students can access their MP Board 2025 marks through the following official websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpresults.nic.in



In addition to the official portals, results will also be available on other educational portals.

How To Check MP Board Result 2025

Visit the official MPBSE website, mpbse.nic.in

Click on the link for "MP Board Result 2025" for Class 10 or Class 12

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials

Submit the details to view your result on the screen

Review your marksheet, download it, and save a copy for future use

MP Board Previous Year Results

In recent years, MP Board Class 10 results have shown fluctuating trends. The 2024 pass percentage dropped to 58.10%, the lowest in the past five years. This was a decline from 61.32% in 2023, 59.54% in 2022, and 62.84% in 2020. The 2021 results stood out with a 100% pass rate, attributed to mass promotions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Class 12 results have shown steady improvement. The pass rate increased to 64.48% in 2024, up from 55.28% in 2023. These figures offer a helpful context for understanding this year's outcome and help students set realistic expectations.