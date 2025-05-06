MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result LIVE updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 10th and 12th today at 10am. Students will be able to see their results on
the official websites of Madhya Pradesh Board, mpbse.nic.in and on mpresults.nic.in. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) conducted Class 10 board exams from February 27 to March 19, and Class 12 exams from February 25 to March 25, 2025. Last year, the results were announced in May 2025, and the trend will continue this year as well.
Nearly 16.60 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th board examinations this year.
How to download MP board class 10th and 12th result
- Log on to the official MP Board website mpbse.nic.in
- Select the 'MP Board Result' link available on the home page.
- Fill out your login details to visit the result portal.
- After submitting the details, the MPBSE's respective class Result will be displayed on the screen.
- After viewing the result, student can download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Here are the LIVE Updates of MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result:
MP Board 10th 12th Result LIVE: When Will Scorecards Be Out
MP Board Result 2025 LIVE: How Many Students Appeared In Exam
This year, a total of 3,887 examination centres were set up in 56 districts of the state for the MP Board. 9,53,777 students appeared in the MP Board 10th board examination. NDTV has also created special FAQs for students regarding the result, where you can clear your confusion.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 LIVE: The board shared result date on social media
MP Board 10th 12th Result LIVE: Official Notification
MP Board Result 2025 Live: How To Check MP Board Results 2025 On DigiLocker?
- Open your browser and go to the official DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in.
- Choose your class - either Class 10 or Class 12.
- Enter the necessary information such as your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit security PIN given by your school.
- Once all fields are filled, click on the "Next" button.
- An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and hit "Submit" to continue.
- After the system verifies your credentials, your DigiLocker account will be activated.
- Click on "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard.
- Your MP Board Board Result 2025 will be available under the documents section.
If you've already registered on DigiLocker using your mobile number, just confirm your details and click on "Go to DigiLocker account" to view your documents directly.
MP Board 10th 12th Result LIVE: Direct Link Here
The results are expected to be announced via a press conference. Students should keep their roll number, roll code, and admit card ready for quick access.
MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How MP Board Marksheets Can Be Downloaded?
MP Board 10th 12th Result LIVE: How To Check Results On Mobile App
To check the result on the mobile app, students can download the MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App from the Google Play Store. After selecting "Know Your Result," students can enter their roll number and application number to access their exam results.
MPBSE Result 2025 LIVE: Minimum Passing Marks
Students must score at least 33% in both theory and practical exams to pass.
MPBSE Result LIVE: MP Board Class 12 Previous Year Performance
Class 12 results have shown steady improvement. The pass rate increased to 64.48% in 2024, up from 55.28% in 2023. These figures offer a helpful context for understanding this year's outcome and help students set realistic expectations.
MP Board Result Live: Class 10 Previous Year Performanace
In recent years, MP Board Class 10 results have shown fluctuating trends. The 2024 pass percentage dropped to 58.10%, the lowest in the past five years. This was a decline from 61.32% in 2023, 59.54% in 2022, and 62.84% in 2020. The 2021 results stood out with a 100% pass rate, attributed to mass promotions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
MP Board Result 2025 Live: How To Check MP Board Results 2025 On NDTV Education Portal
Step 1. Visit ndtv.com/education/results
Step 2. Click on 'Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025'
Step 3. Select your class:
Class 10 Result 2025
Class 12 Result 2025
Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 5. Submit to view and download your marksheet