Madhya Pradesh Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Released, Download Here

Madhya Pradesh Board Exams 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 2026 examination admit cards. Students can now check and download their hall tickets on the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Admit cards are essential for students, as they act as their entry pass to the examination centre.

The Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examinations are scheduled from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) examinations will take place from February 11 to March 2, 2026.

The daily exam session will begin at 9 am. Students are required to report to their respective centres by 8 am. Entry to the exam hall will close 15 minutes before the start time, and answer sheets will be distributed 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the paper.

MP Board Exams 2026: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the respective link for downloading Class 10 or Class 12 admit card.

Enter your roll number.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for taking to the exam centre.

MP Board Class 10 2026 Exam Schedule

Feb 11: Hindi

Feb 13: Urdu

Feb 14: NSQF, Artificial Intelligence

Feb 17: English

Feb 19: Sanskrit

Feb 20: Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi

Feb 24: Mathematics

Feb 27: Science

Mar 2: Social Sciences

MP Board Class 12 Exams 2026: Time Table