Delhi Police Warns Of Online Ticket Scams Ahead Of Diljit Dosanjh's Concert

Dont pay for concert tickets through dubious links, the caption of the post reads.

Ahead of acclaimed singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's mega concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26, the Delhi Police have alerted people to beware of online fraud involving links that promise concert tickets.

The video, titled "Gana sunne ke chakkar me ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band naa bajwa lena" (Don't pay money to book concert tickets and get scammed by clicking a wrong link, always verify first), warns people to be cautious of fraudulent links.

The Delhi Police use a caption aligning with the lyrics of Dosanjh's hit song "Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya" from his G.O.A.T. album to emphasize the importance of vigilance.

The post has drawn widespread attention from social media users. One Instagram user humorously remarked, "When you become a police officer after doing a professional digital marketing course." Another praised the initiative, stating, "It's Delhi Police. Never fails to deliver." A third user commented, "Creativity at its highest. Your account handler is crazy."

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 is generating significant buzz among fans. The Indian singer and actor is set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26, from 7pm to 10pm. The tour has become one of the year's most anticipated events, with ticket sales causing a frenzy. Many fans struggled to access the purchase page before tickets sold out, leading to a flurry of reactions on social media. While some expressed frustration at missing out, others humorously commented on the rapid sell-out.

The Delhi Police's engaging social media content highlights its ongoing commitment to safeguarding citizens from cyber threats.