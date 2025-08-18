Video: Mumbai School Bus Shut Down On Flooded Road, Cops Come To Rescue

As Mumbai battles rain chaos, a heartwarming video of cops rescuing children from a stranded school bus is making the rounds on social media. Seven students and two women staff members of Don Bosco School in Matunga were stranded when the bus shut down on a waterlogged road. As the staff dialled for help, cops from a nearby police station came forward and carried the children to safety.

A video, which is now circulating on social media, shows the bus stranded near King's Circle. Policemen in yellow raincoats are seen carrying the children through waist-deep water. The children were taken to the police station to wait for their parents to come and take them home. Their bags on their backs and their water bottles around their necks, most of the little ones looked quite excited as the cops, mindful of the inundated surface, gently carried them to safety.

An earlier video shared by news agency IANS had shown the children stranded in the bus after it broke down. The school staff accompanying them were seen dialling for help. They said seven children were on the bus, which had broken down. Help arrived soon after. Once inside the police station, the cops gave biscuits to the children to keep them full till their parents came to take them home.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today and appealed to people to stay indoors unless necessary to step out. Citizens have also been asked to contact the BMC helpline 1916 in case of an emergency.

Several areas are waterlogged and massive traffic jams have been reported as Mumbai and its surrounding areas received heavy rain this morning.

According to officials, the Maximum City has recorded over 54 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 72 mm and 65 mm of rainfall.

The bad weather has also impacted air traffic. Many flights have been delayed, although airport authorities have not specified a number. Nine go-arounds -- when a pilot chooses to abort a landing and try again-- have been reported and at least one flight has been diverted. According to plane tracker Flightradar24, there is an average 54-minute delay in all flights out of Bombay. Local trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, are running late by 15 to 20 minutes, according to several reports.