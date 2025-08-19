Non-Stop Rain In Mumbai Causes Severe Waterlogging, Trains, Flights Affected

Heavy continuous rainfall has once again paralysed life in Mumbai and adjoining areas - leaving many areas and homes severely waterlogged, and affecting train and flight operations. The city is also dealing with traffic disruptions as both vehicles and pedestrians struggled to navigate through the flooded roads and accidents became a constant risk.

Visuals showed waterlogging across the city.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging can be seen in various parts of Mumbai as heavy rain lashes the city.



Visuals from Bandra Khar Link Road pic.twitter.com/cP7WCZmXiA — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai.



Visuals from the Kopar Khairane Underpass pic.twitter.com/EfNSWvbNt8 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

#WATCH | Maharhastra | Daily life affected as heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai; Visuals from Nala Sopara pic.twitter.com/twO8qJwg7W — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai. Visuals from Vasai-Virar pic.twitter.com/tmNouPUYyZ — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

The Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg in Kurla has been closed as the road has been submerged in nearly five feet of water.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai.



The Mithi River, which originates near Marwah Industrial Estate in Powai and flows through key parts of Mumbai, including Dharavi and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). A picture of the Mithi River, possibly shot from a bridge near the Powai lake, showed the furious flow of the water.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Waterlogging seen as heavy rain lashes Mumbai.



Over 300 people from Mumbai's Kurla area were shifted to safer locations as the Mithi River swelled up, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said. "In Mumbai, the rain continues unabated, with an average of more than 150 mm of rainfall recorded from 4 AM to 11 AM today. The suburbs have seen even higher amounts. The water level of the Mithi River has risen to 3.9 meters, and 350 residents from Kurla Krantinagar have been relocated to safer places," the CMO said in a post on X.

मुंबईत अजूनही पाऊस सुरूच असून आज पहाटे 4 ते सकाळी 11 पर्यंत सरासरी 150 मिमी पेक्षा अधिक पाऊस झालेला आहे. उपनगरात हे प्रमाण अधिक आहे. मिठी नदीची उंची 3.9 मीटर इतकी वाढली असून कुर्ला क्रांतीनगर येथून 350 नागरिकांना सुरक्षित ठिकाणी स्थलांतरित करण्यात आले आहेत. मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that if the water levels rise further, then the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will relocate people living near riverbank settlements.

The river played a critical role in the catastrophic floods of July 26, 2005, when Mumbai recorded 944 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, leading to severe flooding and deaths.

Many areas in Thane, Raigad, and other districts in Maharashtra have also been flooded. In Gadchiroli, the municipal council's office has turned into a pond.

The Indian Army carried out a flood relief and rescue operation in Maharashtra's Nanded on Monday night. According to the Ministry of Defence, an advance column carried out a reconnaissance and situation assessment at Ravaan Village. The Southern Command of the Indian Army in a post on X said that continuous rainfall inundated four villages in the districts, following which a rescue column of 65 personnel was deployed at the affected area.

#FloodRelief #nandedrain



On requisition from Civil Administration, #IndianArmy swiftly launched Flood Relief Columns from #SudarshanChakraCorps for rescue operations in #Nanded, #Maharashtra.



Continuous rainfall & overflow of #LendiDam have inundated four villages — Raavan,… pic.twitter.com/zyHs06fLWH — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) August 19, 2025

Flight, Train Services Hit

At least 14 flights arriving at the Mumbai Airport aborted their landing and five more flights were diverted due to the poor weather conditions.

Airlines have issued advisories for passengers on social media.

"Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Mumbai, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve. If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual," IndiGo wrote on X.

Travel Advisory



☔🛫 Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Mumbai, leading to possible delays in flight operations.



Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve.



If you're travelling today,… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 19, 2025

SpiceJet said, "Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECYWr0. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 19, 2025

Air India, in its advisory, wrote, "Mumbai is experiencing persistent rain, which may affect flight schedules. Check your flight status before you head out, and allow a little extra time for travel."

#TravelAdvisory

Mumbai is experiencing persistent rain, which may affect flight schedules. Check your flight status here https://t.co/6ajUZVdGTe before you head out, and allow a little extra time for travel. — Air India (@airindia) August 19, 2025

Many local train services were also affected as some railway tracks have been flooded.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Incessant rain has caused waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, including railway tracks, affecting local train services.



Visuals from Wadala.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/u4x0qTifkw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

According to the Central Railways, local train services on the central line are delayed by 10 minutes and on the harbour line by around five minutes. The train services on the western line are delayed for about 15 minutes, a Western Railways spokesperson said.

Schools, Offices Shut

The BMC declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city, given the waterlogging situation. The municipal body also announced the closure of all government and semi-government offices as a precautionary measure today.

"Considering the red alert for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs, all government, semi-government, and BMC offices (excluding essential services) will remain closed today," the BMC said.

It also appealed to all private organisations across Mumbai to allow their employees to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.

IMD Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert across Mumbai and nearby areas today.

"Intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ghats of Pune during the next three to four hours," it said.

The weather office has also warned that widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and areas of Madhya Maharashtra till August 21.