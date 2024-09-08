US Right-Wing Influencers 'Mouthpieces' For Russian Propaganda: Report

Tenet Media, launched last year, presents itself as a platform for "heterodox views".

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has alleged that several prominent right-wing social media influencers were unknowingly part of a Russian operation designed to sway the 2024 US presidential elections, CNN reported. The influencers, who collectively reach millions of Americans, were allegedly used as "mouthpieces" for Russian propaganda without being aware of the foreign influence behind their financial support.

According to the report, court documents unsealed this week revealed that Russian state media funnelled nearly $10 million through a Tennessee-based online media company, identified by CNN as Tenet Media. The company employed well-known right-wing commentators such as Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, Lauren Southern, Tayler Hansen, Matt Christiansen, and Dave Rubin. While these individuals were not directly accused of wrongdoing, the indictment has shed light on how they may have unknowingly advanced Russian interests.

Two employees of Russian state media were charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and money laundering. The DOJ states that Russia's goal was to push narratives that aligned with Kremlin objectives, such as promoting domestic political division, weakening US support for Ukraine, and boosting conservative figures like Donald Trump.

These individuals, unaware of their role in Russian operations, were described in Cold War terms as "useful idiots."

Tenet Media

Tenet Media, launched last year, presents itself as a platform for "heterodox views" on Western political and cultural issues. It was founded in 2022 by conservative Canadian YouTuber Lauren Chen and her husband Liam Donovan. The company has not responded to the allegations.

Its roster includes several former mainstream journalists turned independent creators, such as Tim Pool, who previously worked with Vice, and Benny Johnson, formerly of BuzzFeed and the Independent Journal Review. The outlet has grown in influence, hosting shows featuring far-right personalities and interviewing high-profile figures like Donald Trump.

Though the influencers claimed to retain full editorial control over their content, the DOJ alleges that the content they produced served Russia's interests. According to court documents, Russian state media employees from RT sought to exploit these influencers' vast audiences by amplifying pro-Russian narratives, including criticisms of US support for Ukraine and divisive discussions on LGBTQ issues.

While none of the commentators have been charged, the DOJ alleges that they were paid by Kremlin-controlled sources to promote content that benefitted Russian interests. At least three of the influencers have been contacted by the FBI for voluntary interviews.

What The Influencers said

Tim Pool, host of The Culture War Podcast, responded to the allegations by saying that he was a victim. "If these allegations prove true, I as well as the other personalities and commentators were deceived and are victims. I cannot speak for anyone else at the company as to what they do or to what they are instructed," Pool told his 2.1 million followers on X.

My statement regarding allegations and the DOJ Indictment



Should these allegations prove true, I as well as the other personalities and commentators were deceived and are victims. I cannot speak for anyone else at the company as to what they do or to what they are instructed… — Tim Pool 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@Timcast) September 4, 2024

"Disturbed by the allegations in today's indictment, which make clear that myself and other influencers were victims in this alleged scheme," said Benny Johnson who has 2.7 million followers on X.

A statement on the leaked DOJ indictment today:



A year ago, a media startup pitched my company to provide content as an independent contractor. Our lawyers negotiated a standard, arms length deal, which was later terminated. We are disturbed by the allegations in today's… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 4, 2024

Dave Rubin, host of The Rubin Report, claimed that his show with Tenet Media ended months ago. "I and other commentators were the victims of this scheme. I knew absolutely nothing about any of this fraudulent activity," Rubin told his 1.5 million followers on X.

Statement on the DOJ indictment:



These allegations clearly show that I and other commentators were the victims of this scheme.



I knew absolutely nothing about any of this fraudulent activity. Period.



‘People of the Internet' was a silly show covering viral videos which ended… pic.twitter.com/KQHYDUi3ot — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 4, 2024

DOJ Action

The DOJ has charged two RT employees, Kostiantyn Kalashnikov and Elena Afanasyeva, with conspiracy to commit money laundering and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the BBC reported.

The indictment accuses these individuals of overseeing funding and editorial operations while secretly directing Tenet Media's output to advance Russian interests. Despite the influencers' claims of independence, federal prosecutors assert that much of the content was strategically aligned with Russian efforts to amplify divisions within the US.

The indictment also alleges elaborate lengths to which the Russian operation went, including the creation of a fake Hungarian investor to mask RT's involvement and the high salaries paid to the influencers allegedly receiving up to $100,000 per video.