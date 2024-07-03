Crazy Viral: Salman Khan Hugs Dabangg Co-Star Sonakshi Sinha At Her Reception Party

Sonakshi and Salman Khan at the reception party. (courtesy: neelikhan)

Days after Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, a video featuring the newlyweds and Salman Khan is making the right noise. The video was shared by a fan page dedicated to Salman Khan. In the video, Salman Khan is seen hugging Sonakshi Sinha at her reception party. Zaheer Iqbal can be spotted in the video as well. For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg. Sonakshi and Salman Khan share a cordial relationship off-screen as well. At Sonakshi's starry reception party, Salman Khan arrrived after midnight and he didn't pose on the red carpet for the paparazzi. Sharing the video on X, a fan dropped a red heart emoji. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged wedding vows on June 23 at a civil ceremony at Sonakshi's Bandra apartment. Later in the night, they hosted a big reception party at a Mumbai hotel. Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Chunky Panday, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem attended the reception in style. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kpaur, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Arbaaz Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon, film veteran Saira Banu were also spotted at the party The newlyweds were dressed in their traditional best for the party. Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous as she chose a red saree for the party. She accessorized her bridal look with sindoor and red choora. Zaheer Iqbal wore a white kurta set. The newlyweds arrived at the party venue walking hand-in-hand. They happily posed for the cameras. ICYMI, here's a video we are talking about:

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal co-starred in the film Double XL and the music video titled Blockbuster.