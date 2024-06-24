Iulia Vantur Shares Inside Glimpses Of Sonakshi And Zaheer's Reception: 'Made For Each Other'

Image Instagrammed by Iulia Vantur. (courtesy: IuliaVantur)

Iulia Vantur, who was one of the invitees at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's starry reception, shared an inside video on her Instagram feed. In the video, Iulia Vantur can be seen posing with the newlyweds. She can be seen matching steps with music composer Sajid Khan. Iulia wore a blingy blue saree for the party night. She also clicked pictures with Sunil Grover. In the video, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen ruling the dance floor to the songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh. Sharing the fun-filled video, Iulia wrote, "Made for each other aslisona & iamzahero I'm so happy to finally witness this day too.. from day 1 to... forever together. May your journey together be blessed with a lot of love, kindness, patience and a lot of fun Love u." Take a look at the post here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil marriage took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS. Sharing the wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Take a look:

For the reception party, Sonakshi chose a red Banarasi saree. She accessorised her bridal look with sindoor and red choora. Zaheer Iqbal wore a white kurta set. The newlyweds arrived at the party walking hand-in-hand. They happily posed for the cameras. Rekha, Saira Banu, Salman Khan, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Anil Kapoor were the other guests who attended the reception.