Inside Pics From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, Courtesy BFF Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi shared this image. (Image courtesy: iamhumaq)

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday with her BFF Huma Qureshi by her side. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor, who worked with the couple in Double XL, is a dear friend of the newlyweds and was present in the couple's private civil wedding. A day after the ceremony, the actress has shared inside pictures featuring Sonakshi and her husband Zaheer Iqbal. In the pictures, Huma can be seen looking gorgeous in a pink suit as she poses with her BFFs. Alongside Huma, her brother Saqib was also present at the ceremony. These are the pictures we are talking about:

Huma Qureshi also attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception, which was held later on Sunday at Bastian. Here is how the actress arrived at the party:

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony on Sunday amid friends and family members at her new apartment, 81 Aureate in Mumbai on Sunday. Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Take a look:

Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding pics:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020.