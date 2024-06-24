Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal And Team Heeramandi Lit Up Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Reception

Team Heeramandi at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception party

Team Heeramandi lit up the red carpet at Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha's wedding reception party held in Bastian on Sunday evening. The Dahaad star married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday in a private ceremony in the presence of her close friends and family. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai last night, which was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-stars. Aditi Rao Hydari, who played the role of Bibbojaan in the web series, looked gorgeous as she walked the red carpet of the event with her fiance and actor Siddharth. Parents-to-be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen twinning and winning in black. Heeramandi's Alamzeb aka Sharmin Segal also made a rare appearance at the reception party with her husband Aman Mehta. He looked gorgeous in a saree. So did Sanjeeda Shaikh, who made heads turn in a lovely purple traditional ensemble. Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wore a white kurta for the big night.

Here are some pics from last night:

Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Chunky Panday, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem attended the reception in style. Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kpaur, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Arbaaz Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon, film veteran Saira Banu were also spotted at the party. The newlyweds were dressed in their traditional best for the party. Sonakshi Sinha looked gorgeous as she chose a gorgeous red saree for the party while Zaheer Iqbal wore a white kurta set. The newlyweds arrived at the party venue walking hand-in-hand. They happily posed for the cameras.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act.