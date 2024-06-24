Mush Alert: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Dance To Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Afreen Afreen

Sonakshi and Zaheer dancing their hearts out at their wedding reception

Heartiest congratulations to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The couple got married after dating for 7 years in a private ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday in the presence of their close friends and family members. Following the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception for their friends from the film industry. Sonakshi and Zaheer also performed their first dance as newlyweds at their reception which took place at a restaurant called Bastian in Mumbai. In the video the newlyweds can be seen dancing to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's popular song Afreen Afreen. Sonakshi looks stunning in a red silk saree. She can also be seen wearing sindoor and red bindi with her hair neatly tied in a bun with white gajra.

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony on Sunday amid friends and family members at her new apartment, 81 Aureate in Mumbai on Sunday. Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Take a look:

Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding pics:

Another video from their civil wedding has also gone crazy viral. In the video, Zaheer Iqbal can be seen kissing Sonakshi while the bride laughs her heart out. Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer's father Iqbal Ratansi can also be spotted in the video. Sharing the video on his Instagram feed, Varinder Chawla wrote, "Just married! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share a beautiful moment at their wedding ceremony, radiating love and happiness."

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The couple hosted a reception party for their guests at Bastian on Sunday evening.