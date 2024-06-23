Crazy Viral: Zaheer Iqbal Kisses Sonakshi Sinha At The Wedding Ceremony

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi at the ceremony. (courtesy: VarinderChawla)

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony today amid friends and family members at her new apartment, 81 Aureate in Mumbai on Sunday. A video from their civil wedding is already crazy viral. In the video, Zaheer Iqbal can be seen kissing Sonakshi while the bride laughs her heart out. Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer's father Iqbal Ratansi can also be spotted in the video. Sharing the video on his Instagram feed, Varinder Chawla wrote, "Just married! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share a beautiful moment at their wedding ceremony, radiating love and happiness." Take a look:

Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal twinned in white ethnic chikankari outfits at the wedding. The couple shared dreamy wedding pictures on their respective Instagram feeds. In the first picture, Zaheer can be seen kissing Sonakshi's hand. The second picture features Sonakshi, her father Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. While Sonakshi can be seen holding her father's arm, Zaheer signs the paper in the picture. In the last frame, the newlyweds can be seen posing for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act. The civil marriage took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS. After the wedding, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha told media, "Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (May their union stay strong forever)." He was accompanied by wife Poonam at the wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They reportedly started dating in 2020. The couple are hosting a party for the guests tonight at Bastian.