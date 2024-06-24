Crazy Viral: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Dance With Anil Kapoor To My Name Is Lakhan

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dance to My Name Is Lakhan

Congratulations, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. On Sunday, the couple registered their marriage in a private ceremony, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by Sonakshi and Zaheer's friends from the industry. In one particular clip, Anil Kapoor is seen taking the dance floor with the newlyweds. The trio are performing the hook step of Anil Kapoor's superhit track My Name Is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan. Towards the end, the veteran star shares a warm hug with Sonakshi. Watch the video below:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception was attended by several celebrities including Kajol, Huma Qureshi, Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Tabu, Chunky Pandey, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. Click here to watch their video.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding was registered under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. Sharing the happy news with their fans and friends on Instagram, the couple wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart emoji) Sonakshi (infinity emoji) Zaheer 23.06.2024.”

After the wedding, Sonakshi Sinha's parents, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, interacted with the media. The actor said, "Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe [May their union stay strong forever]."

