To Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha, Love From Heeramandi Co-Star Manisha Koirala: 'May Each day...'

Manisha Koirala shared this image. (courtesy: ManishaKoirala)

Sonakshi Sinha's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala, who couldn't attend her wedding, wished the newlyweds in an adorable way. Sharing a photo from their registry ceremony, Manisha Koirala wrote, "I pray that you both have a lifetime of countless precious moments to cherish. May each day strengthen your love and commitment towards each other...Best wishes for your married life dearest aslisona and iamzahero." Sonakshi Sinha and Manisha Koirala shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. While Manisha Koirala played Mallikajaan, Sonakshi played the double characters of mother and daughter in the series. Take a look at what Manisha Koirala posted here:

Ahead of Sonakshi's wedding on Sunday, Manisha Koirala shared a photo with the then bride-to-be and wrote, "All my good wishes Sonakshi." In the picture, the two stars can be seen twinning and winning in green.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's reception witnessed a mini Heeramandi reunion. Parents-to-be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen twinning and winning in black. Heeramandi's Alamzeb aka Sharmin Segal also made a rare appearance at the reception party with her husband Aman Mehta. Sanjeeda Shaikh made heads turn in a purple ensemble. Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wore a white kurta for the big night. Manisha Koirala gave the party a miss. Siddharth and Aditi looked gorgeous as they were dressed in their traditional best. The couple also attended Sonakshi and Zaheer's registry at the bride's Bandra apartment on Sunday evening.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act.