Luv Sinha On His Absence From Sister Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding: 'Give Me A Day Or Two'

Sonakshi and Luv Sinha in a throwback picture.

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha, who was not pictured at her wedding, addressed his absence in an interview with Hindustan Times. When asked about his absence from sister's wedding, Luv Sinha told Hindustan Times, "Please give it a day or two. I'll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking." Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha attended the registry ceremony as well as the reception party on Sunday night. However, Sonakshi's twin brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha were MIA from the event. Several wedding pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on social media though the brothers were not seen in any family photo.

Confirming the twin brothers' absence, a source told Hindustan Times, "Sonakshi's parents attended the wedding, and were naturally elated about the day. However, her brothers didn't come to the wedding as well as the reception. The photographers didn't spot the two entering the venue, till the very end. And everyone found it to be really weird."

Ahead of the wedding, Luv Sinha told ETimes, "I'm out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it's regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter." Rumours of Sonakshi Sinha's wedding were doing the rounds after an India Today report claimed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal would get married on June 23. The couple didn't confirm the date. However, they didn't hide themselves from the paparazzi as well.

Meanwhile, a video from their registry ceremony is already viral. Priyaank Sharma, who was present at the wedding, shared a video on his Instagram stories. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen walking down the aisle while her close friend Saqib Saleem holds the phoolon ki chhadar. For the registry ceremony, Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery. Sharing the video, Priyaank Sharma dropped a series of heart emojis. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS.