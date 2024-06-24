Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Walks Down The Aisle With Saqib Saleem By Her Side

Priyaank Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: Priyaank Sharma)

Sonakshi Sinha married her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony at her Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. Following the civil wedding, the couple hosted a grand party for friends, colleagues and family members at Bastian, Mumbai. A video from their registry ceremony is already viral. Priyaank Sharma, who was present at the wedding, shared a video on his Instagram stories. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen walking down the aisle while her close friend Saqib Saleem holds the phoolon ki chhadar. For the registry ceremony, Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery. Sharing the video, Priyaank Sharma dropped a series of heart emojis.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil marriage took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS. Sharing the wedding pictures, the couple wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Take a look:

For the reception party, Sonakshi chose a red Banarasi saree. She accessorised her bridal look with sindoor and red choora. Zaheer Iqbal wore a white kurta set. The newlyweds arrived at the party walking hand-in-hand. They happily posed for the cameras. Take a look at the pictures here:

After the wedding, Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha told media, "Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (May their union stay strong forever)." He was accompanied by wife Poonam Sinha at the wedding. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in a music video titled Blockbuster.