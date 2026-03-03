<i>Kantara</i> Actress Sapthami Gowda Calls Out Paps For Clicking 'Inappropriate Pics' Of Women Actors

Actor Sapthami Gowda, who rose to fame after her role in Kantara, has criticised photographers and videographers for capturing female actors from inappropriate angles at public events. She raised the issue on Instagram, sharing a note in which she said that such unnecessary zoom-ins draw attention to an actor's body rather than to their work.

What Sapthami Gowda Wrote

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sapthami wrote, "As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue. Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work. This behaviour, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable."

She further added, "We are here for our craft. We are here for our cinema. We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles. They are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalized or tolerated. We expected those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency."

Concluding her note, she wrote, "We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this - and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect," and captioned it with the hashtag 'actors not objects'.

About Sapthami Gowda

Sapthami Gowda began her career with Duniya Suri's Popcorn Monkey Tiger. She gained wider recognition after her breakthrough performance in Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Since then, she has appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War and the Kannada film Yuva. She was most recently seen in The Rise of Ashoka, in which she starred opposite Sathish Ninasam.



