Huma Qureshi Shares Unseen Pic Of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal From Their Wedding: 'Together You Fit Perfectly'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: iamhumaq)

Huma Qureshi is over the moon. Her BFFs Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on Sunday in a private ceremony in presence of their close friends and family. A day later, the Monica O My Darling shared an unseen photo of the couple from their wedding day along with a sweet message. It read, "Two most different personalities … two unique souls …. But … together you fit perfectly. I'm so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife."

Take a look at Huma's post for her friends below:

Earlier, she shared inside pictures featuring the newlywed Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal. In the pictures, Huma can be seen looking gorgeous in a pink suit as she poses with her BFFs. Alongside Huma, her brother Saqib was also present at the ceremony. These are the pictures we are talking about:

Huma Qureshi also attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception, which was held at Bastian late on Sunday. Here is how the actress arrived at the party:

Sonakshi Sinha, 37, and Zaheer Iqbal, 35, wed in a civil marriage with the blessings of their families and friends at her new apartment, 81 Aureate in Mumbai on Sunday. Sharing the news of their wedding in a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Take a look:

Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding pics:

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor has worked with the couple in Double XL.