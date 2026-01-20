Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Titled <i>The Revenge</i>, Teaser Gets 'A' Certification

While Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues to break box-office records, all eyes are now on Part 2, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026. New details about the title of the second part, teaser certification and duration are out.

As per the official website of Central Board of Film Certification, Part 2 of Ranveer Singh's film is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The report further states that the teaser is one minute plus and has been given an 'A' certification by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Official Website of Central Board of Film Certification

About Dhurandhar

The trailer was released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities has created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character, thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature. It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language so far.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that a sequel is on the way, teasing it in the post-credit scene of the first film. The second part will release just three months later, on March 19, 2026. The first installment had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes, but fans will have to wait a little longer to know the duration of the upcoming sequel.

