Javed Akhtar Praises "Well-Made" Films <i>Dhurandhar</i> And <i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i>: "<i>Bahut Pasand Aayi</i>"

Javed Akhtar has praised two recent Bollywood films, Dhurandhar and Superboys Of Malegaon. The lyricist expressed his admiration for the films' craftsmanship and storytelling. He called Dhurandhar a "well-made film" and strongly recommended watching Superboys Of Malegaon.

In an interview with Times Now, Javed Akhtar spoke about the importance of strong storytelling beyond box-office figures. The lyricist said, "Bahut acche kaam ho rahe hai. Kuch box office mein appreciate hote hai aur kuch nahi bhi hote lekin vo acche hai. (Very good work is being done. Some get appreciated at the box office, and some don't, but they are good.)"

Talking about Superboys Of Malegaon, he added, "Mujhe pichle dino mein Superboys Of Malegaon bahut pasand aayi. (I recently watched Superboys Of Malegaon and really enjoyed it). I think it is available on some channel, and I strongly recommend that."

Javed Akhtar further praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as a "well-made film." He even took the initiative to personally congratulate director Aditya Dhar on his work.

"Then I saw Dhurandhar, it's a great film, bahut acchi banayi huyi hai (Very well-made). I found the number of the director, and I called him, and I congratulated the young man who made the film. It's a very well-made film," the lyricist said.

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles. The espionage thriller follows an Indian covert operation designed to dismantle terror networks from within Pakistan. The film has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has been widely praised for its scale, performances and sharp direction.

On the other hand, Superboys Of Malegaon is a fictionalised story of amateur filmmaker Nasir Shaikh and his friends in Malegaon, Maharashtra, inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen Of Malegaon. Set in 1997, the film follows Nasir and his friends – loom workers and dreamers – who decide to make their own films, starting with spoofs of Bollywood movies. They use local ingenuity to create their own cinema.