Watch: Siddharth Touches Rekha's Feet At Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Reception

Rekha, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hyadri pictured together

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's reception was a starry affair. Film veteran Rekha, Saira Banu, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Salman Khan were among the attendees at the reception held in Bastian, Mumbai on Sunday. Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiance Siddharth posed together on the red carpet. A video from the venue is already viral. In the video, we can see Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth posing adorably for the cameras. Siddharth can be seen touching Rekha's feet. Before they leave the red carpet, the paparazzi can be heard saying, "Next jodi, next shaadi". For the unversed, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari got engaged in March this year. Aditi and Sonakshi Sinha recently shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi. Take a look at the pictures from last night:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's reception witnessed a mini Heeramandi reunion too. Parents-to-be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were seen twinning and winning in black. Heeramandi's Alamzeb aka Sharmin Segal also made a rare appearance at the reception party with her husband Aman Mehta. Sanjeeda Shaikh made heads turn in a purple ensemble. Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wore a white kurta for the big night. Manisha Koirala gave the party a miss. Siddharth and Aditi looked gorgeous as they were dressed in their traditional best. The couple also attended Sonakshi and Zaheer's registry at the bride's Bandra apartment on Sunday evening.

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act.