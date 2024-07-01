Shatrughan Sinha Enjoyed T20 World Cup Final With Family Members: 'Away From The Controversy And Confusion'

Shatrughan Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: ShatrughanSinha)

Shatrughan Sinha, who hit the headlines for being admitted to a hospital days after his daughter Sonakshi's wedding, shared pictures of himself on X. In the pictures, he can be seen enjoying the high-voltage final match between India and South Africa at the T20 World Cup. Shatrughan Sinha can be seen surrounded by friends, family members and wife Poonam Sinha. The film veteran wrote an elaborate note congratulating Team India for their terrific win. However, he began the note with cryptic words referring to the diverse versions of his health condition in circulation. The actor-politican wrote, "Away from the 'controversy & confusion' created by some of our good friends from the social media/Youtubers. The fact is enjoying with best of our family members, brothers & dear friends. Enjoying the most talked about International Cricket match between #SouthAfrica & #India."

He continued, "Also great to watch the 'hero' of not only our dear #AnushkaSharma but also the hero of the nation #ViratKohli. It was a treat watching great performancesof #JaspritBumrah #HardikPandya #SuryaKumarYadav & of course everyone's favorite the one, & perhaps the only one #RohitSharma.Kudos & Cheers to our boys in blue for this magnificent win. Both stalwarts #ViratKohli & #RohitSharma taking a bold & beautiful decision at the right time of retiring from T20s on a High note & paving the way for the next generation is truly a fantastic encouragement indeed!"

He signed off the post with these words, "It was a most thrilling, exciting & entertaining match & we must give full credit to Team South Africa also for their most committed performance. God Bless! Jai Hind!" Take a look:

On Monday, Luv Sinha dismissed the rumours that the film veteran underwent "a minor surgery." Luv Sinha wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "In regard to my father's health I'd like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn't believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned." Reports of Shatrughan Sinha's minor surgery have been doing the rounds on social media.

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha are parents to three children - Sonakshi and twin sons Luv and Kussh. Shatrughan Sinha won from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in this year's Lok Sabha polls.