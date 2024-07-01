Luv Sinha Dismisses Rumours Of Dad Shatrughan Sinha's Surgery: 'One Shouldn't Believe Unverified News'

Image Instagrammed by Sonakshi Sinha. Virat Kohli shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha shared a new health update about his father and he dismissed the rumours that the film veteran underwent "a minor surgery." Luv Sinha wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, "In regard to my father's health I'd like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn't believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned." Reports of Shatrughan Sinha's minor surgery have been doing the rounds on social media.

A day ago, Luv Sinha confirmed the news of Shatrughan Sinha being admitted to a Mumbai hospital to The Indian Express. "Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days so we decided to admit him to the hospital," he told the publication. Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha were present at the registry ceremony of daughter Sonakshi on June 23. Later in the evening, they attended the grand reception in a Mumbai hotel.

A couple of days ago, the actor-politician shared a couple of pictures and videos on X (formerly Twitter) from his daughter's wedding festivities. Sharing the pictures and videos, he wrote on X, "With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives." Take a look:

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha are parents to three children - Sonakshi and twin sons Luv and Kussh. Shatrughan Sinha won from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in this year's Lok Sabha polls.