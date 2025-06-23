Salman Khan Reveals Struggle With Brain Aneurysm, AV Malformation and Trigeminal Neuralgia: What Are These Neurological Disorders?

Salman Khan recently revealed that he's currently dealing with multiple serious health conditions. During his appearance at The Great Indian Kapil Show, he disclosed that he has a brain aneurysm, an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) and trigeminal neuralgia.

"I'm out here breaking my bones every day - ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There is also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on," he said.

Brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation (AVM) and trigeminal neuralgia are all serious neurological disorders which can cause some serious complications. Keep reading to know about these conditions.

Arteriovenous malformation (AVM):

An AVM is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain. This can disrupt normal blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain. AVMs can also lead to bleeding in the brain known as a hemorrhage. Symptoms can vary widely but may include:

Headaches

Seizures

Neurological deficits depending on the area of the brain affected

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of consciousness

Muscle weakness

Loss of coordination and movement

Dizziness

Confusion

There are no identified causes of AVM. Early diagnosis and regular monitoring can effectively control AVM symptoms and help patients lead normal lives.

Brain Aneurysm:

A brain aneurysm is a bulge in the weak area of blood vessels in the brain. It's also known as a cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm. When the blood flowing through the blood vessel puts pressure on a weak area of the vessel wall it forms a bulge. This pressure can also increase the size of the aneurysm with time and the aneurysm may rupture. Leading to a hemorrhagic stroke. Symptoms may include sudden severe headaches (often described as "the worst headache ever"), blurred vision, sensitivity to light, and in some cases, loss of consciousness.

A sudden, severe headache is the key symptom of a ruptured aneurysm.

Trigeminal Neuralgia:

Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) causes episodes of intense facial pain similar to an electric shock on one side of the face. This condition can disrupt everyday activities. It affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries signals from the face to the brain.

TN can be a chronic pain condition which isn't life-threatening, but it can be life-altering. This condition is more common in women and individuals older than 50.

Everyday activities as simple as chewing, talking, smiling and brushing your teeth can trigger brief episodes of intense pain. The episodes can vary in frequency and intensity, often described as sharp, shooting pain, and may last from seconds to several minutes.

Salman publicly addressed his health for the first time in 2017 at a promotional event, revealing that he suffers from trigeminal neuralgia.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.