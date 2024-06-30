Shatrughan Sinha Hospitalized, Confirms Son Luv: 'Dad Had Viral Fever And Weakness...'

Shatrughan Sinha pictured at Sonakshi's wedding

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a routine check-up. Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha confirmed the news to The Indian Express. When asked about Shatrughan Sinha's condition, Luv Sinha told The Indian Express, "Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days so we decided to admit him to the hospital." The film veteran was reportedly admitted on Monday. The news comes after a week Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi registered her wedding under the Special Marriage Act at her Bandra apartment last Sunday. Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha were present at the registry ceremony as well as at the reception party.

A couple of days ago, the actor-politician shared a couple of pictures and videos on X (formerly Twitter) from his daughter's wedding festivities. Sharing the pictures and videos, he wrote on X, "With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives." Take a look:

With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter… pic.twitter.com/sTveotv9CK — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 26, 2024

After Sonakshi's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha shared his joy with media. Shatrughan told Times Now, "Yeh bhi koi poochne ki baat hai? (Is this even a question?) Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (long live their partnership)," he said. "44 years ago, Shatrughan Sinha married a very successful, very beautiful, very talented girl of his choice, Poonam Sinha. Now it is Sonakshi's turn to marry the boy of her choice," he further said.

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha are parents to three children - Sonakshi and twin sons Luv and Kussh. Shatrughan Sinha won from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in this year's Lok Sabha polls.