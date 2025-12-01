Bihar Wedding Turns Tragic, Bride's Cousin Killed During Celebratory Firing

A wedding celebration in Thanua village under the Shivsagar police station area of Bihar's Rohtas district turned into a tragedy on Monday morning when a member of the bride's family was killed during celebratory firing.

The deceased has been identified as Nandan Kumar Singh, son of Vijay Bahadur Singh, who is a resident of Buxar district.

Nandan, a schoolteacher posted at Middle School, Vishrampur (Itahari block, Buxar), had arrived to attend his cousin's wedding. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, he sustained serious gunshot injuries after being allegedly hit by some gunshots fired by unidentified individuals during the wedding celebration.

Following the incident, the family rushed him to Narayan Medical College Hospital, Jamuhar, from where he was referred to Sasaram Sadar Hospital due to his critical condition.

Nandan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, plunging the family and the wedding party into deep grief.

The deceased man's cousin, Anupam Kumar Singh, has levelled serious allegations against the police.

He claimed that instead of arresting the accused immediately, the police detained about 10 members of the bride's family at the police station for several hours, seized their mobile phones, and pressured them to manage or settle the case.

“After the incident, the police did not arrest the accused, instead, they made 10 of us sit at the police station, snatched our mobile phones, and pressured us to manage the case,” said Anupam Kumar Singh, cousin of the deceased.

These developments have deepened the family's anger and raised questions about the initial police response.

Upon receiving information, a Shivsagar police team reached the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem. A probe was initiated under the supervision of Sadar DSP-2 Dilip Kumar.

Police have arrested the three main accused and recovered the pistol allegedly used in the firing.

Sasaram SDPO Dilip Kumar stated, “Three people have been arrested in the case. Their accomplices have been identified, and raids are underway to arrest them. Technical evidence has been collected from the scene, and a weapon used in the crime has also been recovered. Further action will be taken after interrogation.”

