UP Javelin Thrower Annu Rani, Husband Charged For Celebratory Firing

International javelin thrower Annu Rani and her husband, national kickboxer Sahil Bhardwaj, were booked on Wednesday after they were found firing celebratory shots during their wedding, in a video that went viral on social media, police said.

"An FIR has been lodged against Annu Rani and Sahil under the Arms Act and an investigation has been initiated," Sardhana Station House Officer Dinesh Pratap Singh told PTI.

The viral video clearly shows the couple engaging in celebratory firing, he said.

According to police, the incident took place during a wedding ceremony in Sardhana, where the firing took place from a double-barreled gun during the jaimala ceremony.

The video, which surfaced online, purportedly shows the bride and groom, Annu Rani and Sahil, firing from the stage, they said.

Technical verification of the video and details of the firearm are being examined, Singh added.

Rani, a resident of Meerut's Bahadarpur village, is an international-level javelin thrower, while Sahil Bhardwaj from Rohtak is a national kickboxing champion.

According to local sources, the wedding procession arrived around 8 pm on Tuesday, and the firing allegedly took place on stage during the jaimala ritual.

Several prominent locals were present at the event, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)