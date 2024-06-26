Inside Pics From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Reception, Courtesy Dad Shatrughan Sinha

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: ShatruganSinha)

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha married longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony at her Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception at Bastian. Now days after, Sonakshi's dad Shatrughan Sinha has shared some inside pictures from the reception party featuring himself, his wife Poonam and the newlyweds. The actor-politician posed a couple of pictures and video on X (formerly Twitter) to thank people for their congratulatory messages, calling it the "wedding of the century". Sharing the pictures and videos, he wrote on X, “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.”

See what Shatrughan Sinha posted:

With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter… pic.twitter.com/sTveotv9CK — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 26, 2024

Earlier this week, Shatrughan Sinha reacted to his daughter's wedding to Zaheer. When asked how he was feeling on the day of his daughter's wedding, Shatrughan told Times Now, “Yeh bhi koi poochne ki baat hai? Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe,” he said.

“44 years ago, Shatrughan Sinha married a very successful, very beautiful, very talented girl of his choice, Poonam Sinha. Now it is Sonakshi's turn to marry the boy of her choice," he further said.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS.