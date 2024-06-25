Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To Daughter Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding To Zaheer Iqbal: 'Her Turn To Marry...'

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: aslisona)

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha married longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a private ceremony at her Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception at Bastian. Now days after, Sonakshi's dad Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to his daughter's wedding to Zaheer. When asked how he was feeling on the day of his daughter's wedding, Shatrughan told Times Now, “Yeh bhi koi poochne ki baat hai? Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe,” he said.

“44 years ago, Shatrughan Sinha married a very successful, very beautiful, very talented girl of his choice, Poonam Sinha. Now it is Sonakshi's turn to marry the boy of her choice," he further said.

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha, who was not pictured at her wedding, addressed his absence in an interview with Hindustan Times. When asked about his absence from sister's wedding, Luv Sinha told Hindustan Times, "Please give it a day or two. I'll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking." Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha attended the registry ceremony as well as the reception party on Sunday night. However, Sonakshi's twin brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha were MIA from the event. Several wedding pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on social media though the brothers were not seen in any family photo.

Confirming the twin brothers' absence, a source told Hindustan Times, "Sonakshi's parents attended the wedding, and were naturally elated about the day. However, her brothers didn't come to the wedding as well as the reception. The photographers didn't spot the two entering the venue, till the very end. And everyone found it to be really weird."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS.