Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Her Inter-Faith Marriage With Zaheer Iqbal: 'Love Is The Universal Religion'

Sonakshi shared the image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony on June 23. Ever since the reports of their wedding began doing the rounds on social media, the couple were brutally trolled over their inter-faith relationship. In response, the couple disabled comments on their Instagram posts to avoid unnecessary hatred and negativity when sharing photos from their wedding day. Now, the Heeramandi star has subtly addressed the trolling by commenting on illustrator Prasad Bhat's post, which featured caricatures of Sonakshi and Zaheer from their wedding reception. The caption on the post read, "Love is the universal religion."

Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Truest words!! This is adorable! Thank you." She also re-shared the post on her Instagram story.

ICYDK: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.