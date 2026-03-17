After Backlash, Lyricist Of Nora Fatehi Song Says Vulgar Lyrics Are Not His: 'I Translated It From Kannada'

Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt's latest track Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is going viral, but not for the reasons one would want. The song has faced severe online backlash for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. Now, a complaint has been filed urging its removal from all digital platforms. Lyricist Raqeeb Alam, who has been credited for the song, has broken his silence on the matter.

What's Happening

Raqeeb Alam told Variety India, "The song has been written in Kannada by the director, who told me to do a translation. It is not my creation."

He continued, "I have written five more songs for the movie. I refused to write this one, but he told me to just fit in Hindi words, which he would put in the meter of the song. Now, I have found out that I have been credited as the lyricist for the Hindi version. I am planning to reach out to them. I know it is a bit excessive."

Complaint Registered Against The Song

An advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

A formal complaint has been filed before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) by Advocate Vineet Jindal requesting urgent legal action against the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The complaint has also been marked to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Censor Board has been directed to take strict actions. Film Board Certification rules to be amended if deemed necessary. Furthermore, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will intensify surveillance on obscene content.

The complainant has urged authorities to impose an immediate ban and ensure removal of the song from all digital platforms, emphasizing the need to safeguard public decency and protect minors from exposure to allegedly obscene content.

While the Hindi version of the song, sung by Mangli, penned by Raqueeb Aalam and composed by Karan Janya, has been taken down, other versions of the track in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam continue to be available online.

KVN Productions released the song's promo online on Friday (March 13) and the full song on Saturday (March 14).

What Is The Complaint?

The complainant alleges that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating across social media platforms, contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

According to the complaint, certain lyrics in the song are explicitly objectionable and inappropriate for public consumption, especially given their easy accessibility to minors. The complainant has raised concerns that such content, when freely available online, exposes children to material that is not age-appropriate.

The complaint also identifies key contributors associated with the song, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli.

From a legal standpoint, the complainant asserts that the publication and circulation of the song may attract penal provisions under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

It has also been stated that a separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell in relation to the song.

About The Song And The Film

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is sung by Mangli, with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya.

The song appears in KD: The Devil, an upcoming Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah.

Set in the 1970s, the story follows a petty criminal named Kaali who becomes involved in the underworld. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.

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