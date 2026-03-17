Lyricist Credited With Vulgar Nora Fatehi Song Is Also Behind <i>Pushpa 2</i> And <i>Leo</i> Songs

Lyricist Raqueeb Alam recently found himself at the centre of a social media backlash over the Hindi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, which features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The song faced widespread criticism online for its lyrics and was subsequently taken down by the makers following a complaint filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Meet Raqueeb Alam

Raqueeb Alam is best known for writing Hindi lyrics for dubbed versions of big-budget South Indian films. One of his most notable contributions came with Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021), starring Allu Arjun. He continued his association with the franchise by working on Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 (2024).

His work extends beyond the Pushpa franchise. Raqueeb Alam has written Hindi lyrics for several other major releases, including Master, Jailer, Leo, Varisu and Dasara. He has also been associated with projects such as Kanguva, Thangalaan, GOAT and Water.

The Nora Fatehi Song Controversy

KVN Productions released the promo of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke online on Friday, March 13, followed by the full song on Saturday, March 14.

While some viewers praised Nora Fatehi's energetic dance performance, a section of internet users criticised the track for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. As a result, the Hindi version of the song - sung by Mangli, penned by Raqueeb Alam and composed by Arjun Janya - has been taken down. However, versions of the track in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam remain available online.



Raqeeb Alam also broke his silence on the matter and said that the lyrics were not his. He told Variety India, "The song has been written in Kannada by the director, who asked me to translate it. It is not my creation."

He added, "I have written five more songs for the movie. I refused to write this one, but he told me to just fit in Hindi words, which he would put in the meter of the song. Now, I have found out that I have been credited as the lyricist for the Hindi version. I am planning to reach out to them. I know it is a bit excessive."

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke appears in KD: The Devil, an upcoming Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Reeshma Nanaiah.

Set in the 1970s, the story follows a petty criminal named Kaali who becomes entangled in the underworld. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.



Also Read: Song Featuring Nora Fatehi Faces Backlash Over Vulgar Lyrics, Armaan Malik Reacts