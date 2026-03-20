Lyricist At Centre Of Nora Fatehi Vulgar Song Row Says He 'Earns Money But Lacks Respect' In India

The Hindi lyricist of Nora Fatehi's controversial song, Raqueeb Alam, found himself at the centre of a social media backlash over the Hindi song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, which features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. After releasing a clarifying statement the day before yesterday, he has now opened up about feeling undervalued as a lyricist in Bollywood.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Zoom, Raqueeb Alam said, "I don't receive the respect and acknowledgment I deserve as a lyricist in this nation. I earn money but lack respect. I have written numerous prominent songs, yet no one from Bollywood has reached out to me."

He added, "Consequently, I ceased working on Bollywood tracks due to internal politics. I began focusing on songs in the South. My contributions went unnoticed after the Hindi version of Srivalli became a massive success."

"I believe music directors should advocate for lyricists. There is little regard for lyricists. Politics permeates Bollywood. When I approached certain individuals, I did not receive a positive response. Now, I have shifted my focus to South Indian films. I no longer pursue opportunities in Hindi cinema," concluded Raqueeb Alam.

About Raqueeb Alam's Statement

Raqueeb Alam issued a detailed statement on social media, clarifying that he had only translated the original Kannada lyrics into Hindi and that the song was written by the director of KD: The Devil.

Raqueeb began his post by addressing the controversy surrounding the song's lyrics. He wrote, "Mere gaane 'Sarke Sarke' ke lyrics ko lekar jo bhi vivaad samne aaya hai, main uspar apni taraf se kuch kehna chahta hoon." ("Regarding the controversy that has emerged over the lyrics of my song 'Sarke Sarke', I would like to say a few words from my side.")

He further clarified that the Hindi lyrics were a direct translation of the original Kannada version. In his post, he stated, "Sabse pehle, main yeh spasht karna zaroori samajhta hoon ki is gaane ke har ek shabd film ke director dwara likhe gaye original Kannada lyrics ka hi anuvad (translation) hai. In lyrics mein mera ek bhi mool shabd shamil nahi hai - maine sirf word by word original lyrics ko translate kiya hai." ("First of all, I believe it is important to clarify that every word of this song is a translation of the original Kannada lyrics written by the film's director. Not a single original word in these lyrics is mine - I have only translated the original lyrics word by word.")

Concluding his statement, Raqueeb apologised to those who may have been hurt by the song. He wrote, "Phir bhi, agar is gaane ke shabdon se kisi bhi vyakti ki bhavnaon ko thes pahunchi hai, to main iske liye dil se khed vyakt karta hoon. Mera uddeshya kabhi bhi kisi ko hurt karna nahi raha hai. Aap sabka pyaar aur samarthan mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Dhanyavaad. Raqueeb Alam." ("Even so, if the words of this song have hurt the sentiments of anyone, I sincerely apologise for it. It has never been my intention to hurt anyone. Your love and support mean a great deal to me. Thank you. - Raqueeb Alam.")

The Nora Fatehi Song Controversy

The song faced widespread criticism online for its lyrics, and the Hindi version was later taken down by the makers following a complaint filed with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

KVN Productions released the promo of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke online on Friday, March 13, followed by the full song on Saturday, March 14.

The Hindi version of the track, sung by Mangli, with lyrics credited to Raqueeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya, has since been removed, while versions in other languages remain available online.

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