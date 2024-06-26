Richa Chadha On Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Being Trolled Over Inter-Faith Marriage: 'Buri Nazar Wale...'

Richa Chadha shared this image. (courtesy: richachadha)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony on June 23. The actress' close friend and Heeramandi co-star Richa Chadha, who attended the couple's reception in Mumbai, recently sent her best wishes to the couple. She also reacted to Sonakshi and Zaheer being trolled for their interfaith marriage. Richa shared a photo of the newlyweds on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Dear Sona and Zaheer! I am floored by your simplicity, your commitment to each other and am so damn happy that you dance to your own tune! Didn't get a photo with you because you were swamped, but Ali and I love your spirit!”

She added, “Love you enough to brave crowds in month 9! LOL. You make an amazing jodi (pair). And buri nazar wale tera muh faltoo (And to those with an evil eye, your face is worthless). Love you both. Thanks for a GREAT party, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness!!! @aslisona and iamzahero.”

ICYDK: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.