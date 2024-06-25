Amid Rift Rumours, Kussh Sinha Confirms He Was Present At Sister Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding

Sonakshi-Zaheer at reception, Kussh Sinha. (courtesy: KusshSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha's twin brothers Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha were reportedly absent at her wedding. A day after Luv Sinha addressed his absence, Kussh confirmed that he was present at the wedding in an interview with News 18. Refuting the rumours of a family discord, Kussh Sinha told News 18, "I have already seen people publishing inaccurate information. It started with an article in a leading portal that had a quote by an unnamed source. I am not sure who's doing all this right now and where it's coming from. But a few houses have my images [from the night]." He also added, "This is a sensitive time for the family."

Kussh Sinha shared that he was not widely covered by the paparazzi like the other guests as he prefers to maintain a safe distance from the limelight. He told News 18, "It's just that I am a private individual and I am not seen that much but that doesn't mean that I wasn't there." Wishing the newlyweds, Kussh Sinha said, "I was present and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well."

When asked about his absence from sister's wedding, Luv Sinha told Hindustan Times, "Please give it a day or two. I'll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking." Confirming the twin brothers' absence, a source told Hindustan Times, "Sonakshi's parents attended the wedding, and were naturally elated about the day. However, her brothers didn't come to the wedding as well as the reception. The photographers didn't spot the two entering the venue, till the very end. And everyone found it to be really weird."

Meanwhile, a video from their registry ceremony is already viral. Priyaank Sharma, who was present at the wedding, shared a video on his Instagram stories. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen walking down the aisle while her close friend Saqib Saleem holds the phoolon ki chhadar. For the registry ceremony, Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery. Sharing the video, Priyaank Sharma dropped a series of heart emojis.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai, reported IANS.