Zaheer Iqbal Gifts BMW i7 Electric Sedan Worth Rs 2 Crore To Wife Sonakshi Sinha: Report

Zaheer and Sonakshi pictured arriving at the party venue

Zaheer Iqbal reportedly gifted wife Sonakshi Sinha a BMW i7 electric sedan worth over Rs 2 crore, reported news agency IANS. Sonakshi and Zaheer registered their wedding under Special Marriage Act on June 23 at her Bandra apartment. Following the civil ceremony, the couple hosted a grand party for friends, family members at Bastian, Dadar. On their wedding night, Zaheer and Sonakshi were pictured arriving at the party venue in a lavish BMW for their reception. According to a report by news agency IANS, Zaheer gifted that BMW car to Sonakshi. Take a look at the pictures here:

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared lovely snaps from their reception night. The caption read, "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams... it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for." They added, "If this is not divine intervention... we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us." Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are co-stars of the 2022 film Double XL. They were reportedly in a relationship for more than 7 years.