BMW Group India Crosses 5,000 EV Deliveries; Inaugurates 4,000 km High-Power Charging Corridor

BMW Group India has become the first luxury carmaker in the country to surpass 5,000 electric vehicle deliveries, marking a major milestone in its e-mobility journey. To commemorate this achievement, the company has announced the launch of a high-power charging corridor stretching 4,000 km from North to South India. Currently, BMW Group India provides access to over 6,000 charging points across the country through strategic partnerships with leading public charging networks. All these points can be located and accessed via the myBMW app for added convenience.

The corridor covers a stretch of 4,000 km with chargers at every 300 km, ensuring smooth electric movement without any concerns for range or charging availability. The route strategically covers national highways and major cities like Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Pune-Hubbali-Bengaluru-Coimbatore-Madurai. To promote higher adoption and convenience of e-mobility, BMW Group India has opened the access to customers of all EV brands in the country.

For the last three years, BMW Group India has maintained its position as the leader in the luxury EV segment. This dominance continued in the first half of 2025, with 1,322 BMW and MINI electric vehicles sold between January and June, representing a staggering 234 per cent year-on-year growth. EVs now account for 18 per cent of the company's total sales in India. The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase emerged as the top-selling electric model during this period, followed by the flagship BMW i7 in second place.