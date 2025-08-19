BMW 3 Series Turns 50, New Jahre Edition Launched To Celebrate Golden Jubilee

The BMW 3 Series has completed its 50 years of existence, and to commemorate the special occasion, the brand has launched special edition models of the car globally. In India, the brand has launched the BMW 330Li M Sport '50 Jahre' edition and the BMW M340i '50 Jahre' Edition with a price tag of Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 76.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The production of these models will be limited to 50 units, to keep them rare.

Before beginning with the details of the aforementioned models, here's a brief history of the BMW 3 Series. First introduced in 1975 as a successor to the BMW 02 series, the BMW 3 Series has undergone development across seven generations. This model range has become one of the leading premium vehicles in global sales and laid the groundwork for what we now recognize as the compact executive sedan category.

Also Read: Hyundai To Reveal New Car On October 24- Is It Venue Facelift?

Now diving into the details, both the special edition models get laser-engraved badges on the B-pillar reflecting their limited numbers. Along with this, the 330Li edition gets M High-Gloss Shadowline elements paired with carbon fiber interior trim and a head-up display with 3D augmented view navigation. Meanwhile, the M340i gets special badges paired with performance door pins and black M badged fenders.

To sweeten the deal, the brand is offering a 1:18 scale model of the BMW 3.0 CSL to consumers. Some standout features include M performance accessories such as a custom key fob, a steering wheel with red markings, carbon fiber accents, and 19-inch Jet Black alloy wheels paired with red brake calipers.

Under the hood, the 330Li M Sport gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 258 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. The power is used to accelerate the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds. On the other hand, the M340i boasts a 3.0-liter straight-six petrol engine that produces 374 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, allowing it to reach 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.