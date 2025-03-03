BMW 3 Series LWB Facelift Launched, Prices Start At Rs 62.60 Lakh

BMW has finally launched the 2025 model of the BMW 3 Series, with a longer wheelbase. The 3 Series facelift is now available in the 330 Li M Sport variant. The latest prodigy under the BMW 3 Series is available in the petrol variant, as of now. Here are the details you must check out about the 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB.

BMW 3 Series LWB Facelift: Engine And Powertrain

The 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB gets the 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo petrol engine, which can produce a peak power of 258 HP and 400 Nm of torque. In conjunction with the 8-speed transmission system, the 330 Li M Sport boasts acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds.

Those seeking to get a diesel engine, need not be disheartened as the 3 Series is expected to launch the diesel engine variant by the year end.

BMW 3 Series LWB Facelift: Exterior And Interior

The exterior gets a few design updates, retaining the Sports spirit of the car. It now gets adaptive projector units, the kidney grille carries Pearl Chrome slats at the front. The rear now gets a high-gloss black diffuser. BMW offers four color options for the 3 Series LWB- Arctic Race Blue, M Carbon Black, Skyscraper Grey, and Mineral White.



There are no major changes in the interior of the 330 Li Sport. However, it now gets a Vernasca Cognac leatherette seat upholstery and an M Sport leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. The dashboard elements are unchanged overall.



The dashboard nests a BMW Widescreen Display, featuring the 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also has redesigned AC vents, a digital key, a wireless phone charging system, three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

BMW 3 Series LWB Facelift: Safety Features

The BMW 3 Series gets Level 2 ADAS features like the collision warning and blindspot detection system. It also features a BMW driving assistant package, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an electric parking brake with auto hold, attentiveness assistance, cornering brake control, dynamic stability control, and 6-airbags.

BMW 3 Series LWB Facelift: Price And Rivals

The 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB Facelift is now available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 62.60 lakh. The Mercedes Benz C Class and the Audi A4 offer tough combat to the BMW 330 Li Sport.